Peanut-O-Phobia

Sadness and woe.
Hundreds, if not thousands of peanut-containing products have been recalled. This handy little widget below will help you determine if your favorite nutrition bar might now be deadly biohazard waste.
This widget will also be on the left-hand tool bar for the foreseeable future.
The good news is that most peanut butter, like Skippy or Jif, is safe. If you're craving peanut consumables, try these easy Peanut Butter Cookies.
Good luck out there.
TK Kenyon
1 comment:
This blog is amazing i must say.
Post a Comment