Monday, February 09, 2009

Peanut-O-Phobia

Peanuts contaminated with Salmonella typhimurium have made us all a little peanut-phobic. Yesterday, my favorite lo-carb bars were recalled. 

Sadness and woe.

Hundreds, if not thousands of peanut-containing products have been recalled. This handy little widget below will help you determine if your favorite nutrition bar might now be deadly biohazard waste. 

FDA Salmonella <span class=Typhimurium Outbreak 2009. Flash Player 9 is required.">

The good news is that most peanut butter, like Skippy or Jif, is safe. If you're craving peanut consumables, try these easy Peanut Butter Cookies

Good luck out there. 

TK Kenyon

