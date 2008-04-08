Science for Non-Majors

Cutting-edge science and long-pondered questions explained in plain English. Bad science gutted. Great science extolled.

Tuesday, April 08, 2008

Antarctica: Giant Sea Stars and Carnivorous Sponges



Giant sea stars and carnivorous sponges are among the hundreds of new animals discovered by a research mission in the Antarctic Ocean.

See more nifty pics at this National Geographic site.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 