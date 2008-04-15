Science for Non-Majors

Science Debate 2008 is a coalition of scientists and science supporters who are asking the three presidential candidates to engage in a debate concerning the future of America as the world's scientific powerhouse.
Please join and donate to this important cause. The democratic candidates have had a debate about their religious views. Surely, we deserve to know, in detail, what the plans of the candidates are for the scientific community, funding, and regulation.
John F. Kennedy dared us to dream of the moon. Our next president should inspire us, too.
